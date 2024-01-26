Assam: 6th Bn SSB seized in Timber and wood cutter machine in Ultapani range in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: The 6th Bn SSB on Wednesday seized sawn timber worth value Rs 1.85 lakh and a wood cutter machine of Rs 50,000 from Salbari Khuti in the reserve forest under Ultapani range in Kokrajhar district.

Sources from the SSB said acting on specific input of the patrolling team of F. Coy of the SSB situated at Saralpara along with forest officials of Ultapani Range jointly proceeded for patrolling and found sawn timber with wooden cutting machine lying in forest near Khunti no.- 10 at Salbari forest village under Saralpara. The patrolling party tried to search the culprits in the surrounding areas but they could not be traced out. Then the patrolling party made an unclaimed seizure and, later, deposited it to Forest Range office at Ultapani.

Sources also said the seizure included 88 pieces of Halok sawn timber measuring 46.47 CFT worth Rs.1,85,880 and a wood cutter machine worth Rs.50, 000.

