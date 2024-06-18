Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Major Cabinet Reshuffle

GUWAHATI: In significant move to reshape state's governance Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated comprehensive cabinet reshuffle. Announced today by Governor of Assam on Chief Minister’s advice. The reshuffle aims to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of the state’s administration.

Under the new arrangement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue to oversee several critical departments. He will retain crucial portfolios of Home Personnel and Public Work, Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research, and indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture. Sarma will also take charge of any unallocated departments. This consolidation of key responsibilities under Chief Minister expected to streamline decision-making processes ensuring cohesive policy implementation.

The reshuffle also brings notable changes for other key ministers. Keshab Mahanta previously responsible for Transport, Fisheries Excise, Science Technology & Climate Change and Information Technology. He will now oversee these vital sectors. Mahanta's extensive experience in these areas positions him to effectively manage state’s priorities in transport, environmental sustainability technological innovation and economic development through fisheries and excise reforms.

The cabinet reshuffle follows resignation of Parimal Suklabaidya from Council of Ministers However this move has been acknowledged and accepted by the Governor. Suklabaidya's departure necessitated reallocation of his responsibilities. Prompting broader reshuffle. The Chief Minister’s decision to realign cabinet portfolios aims to fill gap left by Suklabaidya's resignation. And bolster state’s governance framework

This strategic reshuffle reflects Chief Minister Sarma’s commitment to adaptive governance. Ensuring that each minister’s expertise is optimally aligned with state’s evolving needs. By retaining direct control over key departments and reallocating others. The Chief Minister seeks to foster a more dynamic. Responsive administrative structure.

The reshuffle marks pivotal moment for Assam’s governance. With redefined ministerial roles poised to drive forward the state’s development agenda as these changes take effect. The government aims to build on its current achievements and address new challenges with renewed vigor and strategic focus.