Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms and Ammunition in Kangpokpi District

IMPHAL: In significant operation security forces recovered cache of arms and ammunition from foothills of Gangpijang Hill Ranges in Kangpokpi District, Manipur on June 16, 2024. The recovered items included one 7.62mm, AK 56 assault rifle, One 22 rifle, 12-inch single-bore barrel gun, two improvised projectile launchers a Chinese hand grenade country-made hand grenade, a 51mm mortar and fifteen rounds of live ammunition.

These operations were part of larger effort to conduct search operations. They aimed to establish area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The intensified operations aim to curb illegal activities and enhance security in the region.

The recovery follows joint night street meeting. This meeting was held on June 15 between police officers from Assam and Manipur. The location was in Jiribam along Assam-Manipur border. The meeting was in response to the prevailing security situation in the region. Strategies were discussed to enhance cooperation. They aimed to coordinate between the two states' police forces.

Additionally regular patrolling and area domination have been intensified along entire riverine stretch of Barak and Jiri rivers. These measures aim to prevent unlawful activities. They also ensure safety of local population.

In bid to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles, strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations. Security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches. Particularly along National Highways 37 and 2. On June 16 the movement of 117 and 378 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively, carrying essential items was successfully secured.

Coordinated efforts of security forces underscore commitment to maintaining law and order in region. Recovery of arms and ammunition from Kangpokpi District is testament to effectiveness of ongoing operations. Security forces remain vigilant ensuring safety and security of residents while mitigating potential threats in region.