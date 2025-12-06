Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on two-day Barak visit from today

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is arriving at Silchar on Saturday on a two-day visit to Barak Valley. He will attend multiple public programmes in Cachar and Hailakandi districts.

On Saturday, after landing at Silchar airport, Dr Sarma will proceed to Hailakandi to attend the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) cheque distribution ceremony at the Hailakandi Mela Field at 11:15 am. Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister will return to Cachar district to take part in another MMUA cheque distribution ceremony at Borjalenga Field under the Dholai constituency at 1:15 pm.

On the following day, Dr Sarma will begin his schedule with the foundation stone laying ceremony of the much-awaited Madhura Bridge at 10:30 am. The project holds immense significance for the Barak Valley, as the new bridge is expected to boost inter-district connectivity, ease traffic movement, and support long-term economic growth in the region. Following this major infrastructure event, the Chief Minister will proceed to Udharbond to participate in another MMUA cheque distribution ceremony at the DNHS Field at 11:30 am.

