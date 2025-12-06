ASCARD Bank manager arrested in Hailakandi over corruption allegations

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Following serious allegations of corruption from a good number of customers, Hailakandi police arrested Ashok Chandra Mitra, the branch manager of the Assam State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development (ASCARD) Bank. Earlier, customers demonstrated in front of the police station demanding immediate arrest of Mitra who, as they alleged, had cheated them of a huge amount of money. Almost all the branches of ASCARD Bank in Hailakandi have been shut down for the last one year. Since then, the manager using different excuses had been rejecting the request of customers to withdraw their money. They further alleged that the bank was declared closed without even issuing any notice so that the customers could withdraw their money beforehand.

