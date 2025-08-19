Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promises sweeping reforms in BTR

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday turned the spotlight on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) with a fiery address at a BJP rally in Orang tea estate, promising sweeping reforms, big-ticket welfare schemes, and a guarantee of ‘first-class citizenship’ for all residents.

Sarma announced that 50,000 women would each receive Rs 10,000 on August 22, while 38 lakh beneficiaries under the flagship Orunodoi scheme would get financial support on the same day. He also said that from January 1, 2026, women buying LPG cylinders under the scheme would be credited an additional Rs 250 per refill, raising their annual benefit to Rs 1,500.

Taking on the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) structure, Sarma alleged that it thrived only on favouritism and ‘oiling the head’ to get work done. He pledged that the BJP would abolish the VCDC system altogether, calling it a barrier to transparent governance in the region.

Declaring that the BJP would treat every BTR resident as equal, the Chief Minister said, “There will be no second-class citizens under our rule. Everyone will be first-class.” He guaranteed that the next five years under BJP would bring stability and progress, adding that 12,000 youths would soon perform the traditional Bagurumba dance to showcase the region’s culture.

Sarma sharpened his attack on the Congress, branding Rahul Gandhi a leader who ‘always spreads negativity.’ Recalling his past association with the Gandhis, he called it ‘a mistake.’ Responding to MP Gaurav Gogoi’s jibe about him carrying four phones, Sarma retorted, “If I can call Amit Shah, Hagrama Mohilary, Pramod Boro or even Congress leaders directly, then there is no one in India more powerful than me.”

He added that the BJP would announce its candidate list only after the Election Commission declares the poll dates.

