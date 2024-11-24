Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows Support to BJP Workers in Jharkhand

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to support the BJP workers in Jharkhand following the party's defeat in state elections while raising concerns about alleged infiltration in the region.
Sarma stated in a social media video message, "The safety of our workers in Jharkhand remains our top priority. This friend from Assam will always stand with you."
Sarma, who served as the BJP's state in-charge during the four-month campaign, acknowledged the loss in the election but framed it as groundwork for future success.
The election results saw the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance acquiring a clear majority. JMM won 34 seats while Congress, their main coalition partner, claimed 16. The BJP managed 21 seats, with its allies AJSUP, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) winning one seat each.
Sarma also raised political issues in his message about what he termed as infiltration threats to Jharkhand. Indicating that the BJP would continue to highlight it as an opposition party, he said, "The state government must address this issue of infiltrators."
The Assam Chief Minister concluded his message with a personal note to Jharkhand's BJP workers by stating, "Your affection will always remain in my heart. Remember, you have a friend waiting in Assam if you ever visit."