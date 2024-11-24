Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows Support to BJP Workers in Jharkhand

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to support the BJP workers in Jharkhand following the party's defeat in state elections while raising concerns about alleged infiltration in the region.

Sarma stated in a social media video message, "The safety of our workers in Jharkhand remains our top priority. This friend from Assam will always stand with you."

Sarma, who served as the BJP's state in-charge during the four-month campaign, acknowledged the loss in the election but framed it as groundwork for future success.