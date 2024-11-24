Assam: Renowned Tea Scientist Tarun Chandra Baruah Passes Away at 86

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Renowned tea scientist Tarun Chandra Baruah of Sripuria, Tinsukia breathed his last at Duliajan Oil India Hospital on Saturday. He was 86. Baruah, a prominent tea scientist from Assam, held an engineering degree from Banaras Hindu University. After graduating from Cotton College, he obtained his Master degree from Victoria University Manchester, England. For a brief period he taught at Assam College of Engineering, Guwahati before joining the Tea Research Institute, Tocklai, Jorhat as a Research Engineer.

He was twice nationally recognized for his tea research and creation. He received the Best Invention of the Year Award from the National Research Development Corporation of India in 1978 for his invention of the Barua Continuous Roller, which revolutionized tea production. In 1981, he received the prestigious Vididhlaxi Audyogik SamshodhanVikas Kendra (VASVIK) Award. He was the Head of Engineering and Manufacturing Technology Department, Tocklai TRI till his superannuation in 1994. He made outstanding contributions to tea research and made seven inventions. His mortal remains were brought from Duliajan to his residence in Tinsukia where many admirers gathered to pay their last respects. He leaves behind his wife Preeti Baruah, three sons Dr Shyamanta Baruah, Dr Sushanta Baruah, Dr Prashanta Baruah, grandchildren and relatives.

Also Read: Assam: Illegal mining continues under West Kamrup Forest Division

Also Watch: