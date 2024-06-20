Assam Chief Minister Reviews Progress of Assam Skill University Construction

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site of upcoming Assam Skill University (ASU) campus in Mangaldoi on Thursday. He reviewed the progress of construction work. The campus spread over 250 bighas of land is designed to be equipped with modern amenities.

In statement posted on X the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) detailed the visit. It highlighted the sprawling site. Sarma's directives ensured the project's timely completion. The CMO's post emphasized the campus's alignment with 21st-century educational needs. It aims to start academic operations by July 2025.

"The campus will be replete with all modern amenities and will impart courses aligning with the need of the 21st century. HCM instructed officials to ensure timely completion of work and beginning of academic functions from July 2025." the CMO stated.

The establishment of ASU is part of broader initiative to enhance skills education and training in Assam. In 2021 the Asian Development Bank approved a USD 112 million loan. This was to support endeavor. This investment aims to leverage Assam's rich natural resources. It also targets significant young population. Its goal is to foster economic growth and development.

Assam's economy has remained reliant on low value-added. It remains focused on natural resource-based products. The state has struggled with weak integration. This includes global and regional value chains. Additionally, it faces challenges from natural hazards. These are expected to intensify due to climate change. This leads to limited growth opportunities. It also causes significant out-migration. People leave for jobs and education.

ASU is expected to provide advanced skills education and training. This will enhance the local workforce. It will foster economic development in the state. The project signifies critical step towards realizing Assam's growth potential and reducing the skills shortage that has impeded its progress.

Chief Minister Sarma’s visit underscores the state's commitment. The state is committed to advance education. It is also committed to economic development. This is through the timely completion of significant project.