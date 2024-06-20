Assam: Divisional Forest Officer Arrested for Bribery in Assam’s Golaghat

GUWAHATI: In significant anti-corruption operation officials arrested a divisional forest officer (DFO) in Golaghat Assam on Thursday. The officer identified as Jnana Ranjan Das was apprehended while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from contractor. This operation was executed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption following a complaint by the contractor.

The complainant contractor whose work was under Das's jurisdiction alleged that the DFO demanded Rs 30000 to prevent the cancellation of work order and taking swift action. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption formulated a plan. They aimed to catch Das in the act.

A surveillance team was deployed at the residence of Das. They monitored his activities. On the scheduled day. As the bribe exchange was about to take place The team moved into action. The operation was carefully coordinated. This ensured all necessary evidence was gathered. They aimed to solidify the case against Das.

The officials along with the complainant set the trap meticulously. When Das accepted the bribe. He was immediately apprehended by the vigilance team The entire incident was documented. This was to avoid any discrepancies in the legal process.

Jnana Ranjan Das responsible for Golaghat's social forestry was taken into custody following sting operation and faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been detained. Further legal proceedings await him. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption aims to root out corruption within government ranks.

This incident underscores the commitment of anti-corruption authorities. It serves as warning to other officials. They might engage in corrupt practices. Honest contractors can trust that authorities are vigilant. They are proactive in addressing corruption.

The case against Das will proceed through legal system. Further developments are expected. The investigation continues. This operation is testament to effectiveness of vigilant citizens and anti-corruption bodies collaborating to combat corruption at various levels of government.