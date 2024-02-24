Assam Chief Minister Unveils Mission Basundhara 3.0, Promises to Protect from Encroachment of Cultural and Spiritual Institutions

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently unveiled the plans for the Mission Basundhara 3.0. His focus was Protect the state's cultural and religious hubs, including Vaishnavite monasteries (satras). He shares his goal: to create safety belts around these places and guard against encroachment. Further, he plans to give land pattas to religious and educational institutions, and Anganwadi Kendra.
While presenting land pattas at a Mission Basundhara 2.0 event in Tinsukia district, Sarma made a promise. He pledged land rights for all, across the state, by 2026. He vowed to not let any worthy citizen miss out on legal land rights.
“The Assam government is committed to protect the land rights of all sections of the people across the state. Our government will provide land pattas to all deserving beneficiaries by 2026 to ensure no genuine citizen entitled to enjoy land rights is deprived of legal rights over his or her landholdings,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Mission Basundhara 3.0 offers promising changes. It aims to make the whole ordeal simpler than the last mission. Sarma mentioned that this project is due to start after the Lok Sabha elections. The focus will be on providing land rights to indigenous landless folks. Plus, they'll strive to grant land pattas to socio-cultural institutions too.
Digitalization of land pattas also received Sarma's attention. He underlined that going digital would make it easier for patta owners to access their documents via DigiLocker. If the patta gets misplaced, it can be retrieved easily.
Sarma has lofty plans for Tinsukia district. He kickstarted projects worth approximately Rs 196 crore for Sadiya and Doom Dooma LACs. These include a Rs 35.84 crore plan to enhance and upgrade the Dhola to Bhupen Hazarika Setu road via Kesakhati Than Road under Asom Mala 2.0 by 2023-24. Another project involves improving the Sarudhadum Borpothar to Maithong Road, costing Rs 9.35 crore.
Mission Basundhara 3.0 showcases that the government of Assam is serious about tackling problems, making things easier, and giving people the right to their land. It gives individual people rights to land. It also gives important social and cultural institutions "land pattas." In doing this, the mission helps Assam move forward.
