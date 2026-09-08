Assam: Chifung Express runs with only 4 general coaches; ARPA raises concern

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The limited number of unreserved coaches in the Chifung Express has drawn sharp criticism, with the Assam Railway Passengers' Association (ARPA) questioning the Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) arrangement for passengers travelling on the important route.

In a letter addressed to the General Manager of NFR, ARPA General Secretary Dipankar Sharma pointed out that the Chifung Express (15753) was operating with a composition of four General Second Class (GS) coaches and two SLRD coaches, making a total of only six coaches.

Sharma questioned why an important ordinary passenger service covering more than 200 kilometres was being operated with such a limited number of coaches. He alleged that the service had been converted into an express train primarily to generate higher revenue, while passengers continued to face difficulties due to inadequate unreserved seating capacity.

The ARPA has called for urgent steps to increase the unreserved coach capacity.

Also Read: Samarjit Haflongbar demands immediate resumption of Guwahati–Silchar Express