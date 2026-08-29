Samarjit Haflongbar demands immediate resumption of Guwahati–Silchar Express

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Former MLA and former Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Samarjit Haflongbar, has urged the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to immediately resume the daily Guwahati–Silchar–Guwahati Express, Train Nos. 15615 and 15616, which have remained suspended for nearly three weeks.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Haflongbar expressed serious concern over the prolonged suspension of the important passenger service and said that there was apprehension among the public that the railway authorities might be considering its permanent discontinuation.

Haflongbar said that he had submitted a representation to the General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati, seeking immediate restoration and continued daily operation of the train.

He pointed out that the Guwahati–Silchar Express is one of the most important and affordable modes of transportation for people of Dima Hasao and the Barak Valley. Poor tribal families, students, patients, small traders, and other economically weaker sections depend heavily on affordable railway services to travel to Guwahati, Silchar and other destinations, he said.

According to Haflongbar, Dima Hasao’s difficult hill terrain makes railway connectivity particularly important for the district’s social and economic life. Permanent discontinuation of the train, he warned, would cause considerable hardship to ordinary passengers, especially small tribal traders and those unable to afford costlier alternative modes of transport.

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