Assam: Child Labourer Rescued From Cosmetic Shop In Margherita

MARGHERITA: In a dedicated effort to eliminate child labor, a 12-year-old boy was rescued from a cosmetic shop in Margherita, Tinsukia district, on Tuesday.
Following up on a lead, a district-level task force carried out a rescue operation at Jindal Cosmetics, a shop owned by Amit Jindal, located on Balukad Road.
Spearheading the operation, the task force included Labour Officer Uttam Pegu, social worker Shyam Kumar Upadhaya, officials from the District Child Protection Office (DCPO) Tinsukia, Sub-Inspector Debika Sonowal, and CWPO Margherita Police Station.
Additionally, Nilomoni Doly, a case worker from Child Helpline Tinsukia, played a vital role in securing the child’s release.
The minor boy, originally hailing from Bihar, had been working at the shop for the past month while residing with his parents in a rented house in Margherita.
Concerned authorities launched an investigation into the conditions surrounding his employment and the accountability of those involved after he was brought to Margherita Police Station.
This unfortunate incident shows the prevalence of child labor issues as authorities continue their investigation and it also highlights the need for constant alertness and measures to safeguard vulnerable children in Assam.
