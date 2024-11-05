Assam: Child Labourer Rescued From Cosmetic Shop In Margherita

MARGHERITA: In a dedicated effort to eliminate child labor, a 12-year-old boy was rescued from a cosmetic shop in Margherita, Tinsukia district, on Tuesday.

Following up on a lead, a district-level task force carried out a rescue operation at Jindal Cosmetics, a shop owned by Amit Jindal, located on Balukad Road.

Spearheading the operation, the task force included Labour Officer Uttam Pegu, social worker Shyam Kumar Upadhaya, officials from the District Child Protection Office (DCPO) Tinsukia, Sub-Inspector Debika Sonowal, and CWPO Margherita Police Station.

Additionally, Nilomoni Doly, a case worker from Child Helpline Tinsukia, played a vital role in securing the child’s release.