Assam: Locals Protest Against Gate Closure At AMCH, Resorts To Violent Clash With Police

DIBRUGARH: A tense situation erupted at the Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh on Monday. Residents from the Alubari Line of the Jalan Tea Estate staged a strong protest against the abrupt closure of their main access gate, leading to an unrest.

The AMC authorities took an unexpected decision to block the gate, sparking anger among the residents. The infuriated demonstrators gathered early in the morning at the entrance to demand its immediate reopening.

The protests soon escalated so much so that it took a violent turn, leading to a fierce standoff with enraged protesters pelting stones at the police.