Assam: Locals Protest Against Gate Closure At AMCH, Resorts To Violent Clash With Police

DIBRUGARH: A tense situation erupted at the Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh on Monday. Residents from the Alubari Line of the Jalan Tea Estate staged a strong protest against the abrupt closure of their main access gate, leading to an unrest.
The AMC authorities took an unexpected decision to block the gate, sparking anger among the residents. The infuriated demonstrators gathered early in the morning at the entrance to demand its immediate reopening.
The protests soon escalated so much so that it took a violent turn, leading to a fierce standoff with enraged protesters pelting stones at the police.
Chaos ensued as the police used tear gas and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, with several protesters getting detained. The violent skirmish inflicted multiple injuries, affecting both civilians and police personnel.
In an assertive move to enforce the gate closure, authorities deployed a JCB excavator to dig up part of the entryway, thereby completely blocking the path and preventing access.
ALSO READ: Indigo Introduces Dibrugarh To Bengaluru Flights Via Agartala For Three Days A Week
ALSO WATCH: