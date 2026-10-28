Assam Child Marriage Crackdown: 524 Arrested, 441 Cases Registered

Guwahati: In an aggressive push to eliminate underage marriages, the Assam Police have arrested 524 people and registered 441 cases across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The targeted law enforcement operation highlights the government's intensifying zero-tolerance campaign against the practice.

The arrests—covering parents, guardians, and religious leaders who facilitated illegal unions—were recorded as of 5:00 PM on Tuesday. The Dhubri district saw the highest enforcement concentration, with 68 individuals taken into custody, followed closely by Barpeta and South Salmara.

While a massive 30-day special drive was anticipated to begin in November, authorities launched the sweep ahead of schedule. Taking to social media, the Chief Minister underscored the severe nature of the offenses and the state's resolve.

"We will not spare anyone involved in this heinous crime and ensure that Assam is free from child marriage," Sarma stated.

The state government links the strict enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the POCSO Act to critical long-term public health goals.

Officials emphasize that curbing the social menace is essential to protecting minor girls, increasing education metrics, and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates statewide