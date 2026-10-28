Assam Launches Massive Green Recovery Drive: 2.4 Lakh Saplings Distributed to Flood-Hit Farmers

Sivasagar — In a major push toward climate resilience and economic rehabilitation, the Assam Government has distributed approximately 2.4 lakh high-yielding coconut and arecanut seedlings to flood-affected farmers.

The distribution drive, targeting the severely hit Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, aims to help over 50,000 farmers recover from devastating monsoon damages.

Handing over the saplings at a public event at the Boarding Playground, Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika detailed the state's vision to transform Assam into a horticultural powerhouse.

The initial phase delivered 80,000 coconut and 1.6 lakh arecanut plants to promote immediate crop diversification. State-wide, the annual target stands at 2.84 lakh coconut and 8 lakh arecanut saplings.

Minister Hazarika announced that the government is aggressively working to double its active irrigation network, significantly reducing agrarian dependence on erratic rainfall.

Flanked by Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and MLA Akhil Gogoi, Hazarika also assured farmers that adequate seeds and technical inputs are secured for the upcoming Rabi cropping season to guarantee sustainable rural livelihoods.