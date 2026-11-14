Assam Children's Day 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Support for Children's Dreams

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Children's Day 2026 greetings on Saturday, November 14, urging citizens to nurture children's dreams and support their aspirations.

The Chief Minister of Assam highlighted the children's role in shaping India's future.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's Children's Day message focused on nurturing young minds and creating opportunities for children to achieve their full potential.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam shared the greeting through its official X account, @CMOfficeAssam, on Saturday.

The post read, "On #ChildrensDay, CM Dr. @himantabiswa extends his warm wishes to all children. Children are the future of our nation. Let us nurture their dreams, encourage their aspirations and support every child in reaching their full potential for a brighter tomorrow."

The message called on citizens to recognize children's aspirations and contribute to their growth. It also highlighted the importance of supporting every child in pursuing their potential.

India observes Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.

According to the historical context provided for the observance, Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. The 2026 celebration marks his 137th birth anniversary. Nehru is remembered for his advocacy of children's rights and education. The annual observance recognizes the importance of children's welfare, learning and development.

Across Assam, schools and state institutions mark Children's Day with cultural programmes and awareness campaigns. These activities focus on child protection and learning outcomes, reflecting the broader themes of child welfare and education associated with the annual observance.

The Chief Minister's message also placed emphasis on holistic development, encouraging citizens to support children's aspirations alongside their educational growth. The appeal to nurture children's dreams and encourage their ambitions formed the central theme of the official greeting.

The Office of the Chief Minister's greeting highlighted a shared responsibility towards children's development.

By urging citizens to nurture dreams, encourage aspirations and support every child in reaching their full potential, Dr. Sarma's message placed children's growth at the centre of the Children's Day observance.

The November 14 greeting also connected the annual celebration with its historical association with Jawaharlal Nehru and his emphasis on children's rights and education.

As Assam marked Children's Day 2026, the message offered a reminder of the importance of supporting children as the future of the nation.