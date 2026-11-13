Kaziranga Accident: AASU, Asom Sena Offers to Donate Blood as Death Toll Reaches 26

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Sena have offered blood donation support for passengers injured in the Kaziranga road accident at Rongajan, Assam, after the incident on 13th November. AASU president Utpal Sarma announced that members would donate blood whenever required for the treatment of the injured, as the reported death toll reached 26.

The All Assam Students' Union and Asom Sena have offered blood donation assistance for passengers injured in the tragic Kaziranga road accident.

AASU president Utpal Sarma announced the initiative in a Facebook post on Friday, stating that members of both organisations were ready to donate blood whenever required for the treatment of injured passengers.

In his post, Sarma said, “If blood is required for the treatment of those injured in the tragic accident at Kaziranga, AASU and Asom Sena will donate blood.”

He also stated that local AASU workers would arrange blood even if injured passengers were receiving treatment in other parts of Assam. The announcement comes as injured passengers continue to receive medical attention at hospitals following the fatal collision at Rongajan near Kaziranga.

As per report, passengers from the accident have been admitted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). Seven injured passengers have reportedly been admitted to JMCH for treatment.

Sarma's announcement also indicated that AASU workers would coordinate blood donations beyond the immediate accident location if patients required treatment elsewhere in Assam.

The organisations have extended their support to meet potential blood requirements during the treatment of the injured passengers. The latest reported death toll in the Rongajan road accident has reached 26, according to the reporter's input.

The accident involved a Traveller carrying more than 35 passengers and a trailer. Among those travelling in the vehicle were students of Kaziranga High School.

The collision triggered immediate rescue operations, following which injured passengers were shifted to nearby medical facilities. The high number of casualties has prompted AASU and Asom Sena to offer assistance through their members willing to donate blood.

Blood donation helpline numbers have been provided for people seeking to coordinate assistance for injured passengers. The following contact numbers were shared in connection with the blood donation support:

Golaghat blood donation helplines:

70021 92060

88226 27206

Jorhat blood donation helplines:

60002 87291

60012 29755

These numbers have been provided as blood donation contacts for the respective areas.

People seeking to donate blood can use the listed contacts to coordinate assistance, subject to confirmation of current requirements by the relevant hospital or blood donation coordinators.

The commitment extends beyond Bokakhat and Jorhat, with Sarma indicating that workers would coordinate donations even if patients were shifted to hospitals in other parts of Assam. The initiative by AASU and Asom Sena is aimed at supporting the medical treatment of passengers injured in the Rongajan collision.