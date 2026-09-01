Assam: Chokbazar-Mugkuchi stretch of Hajo-Nalbari road lies in poor condition

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Chokbazar-Mugkuchi stretch of the Hajo-Nalbari road in Nalbari district has reportedly deteriorated within a short period of its construction, triggering strong resentment among residents. The situation has worsened after water supply pipelines burst at several locations, damaging the road surface and resulting in the formation of large potholes.

The condition of the road has raised serious concerns over the safety of commuters. Residents allege that the poor quality of construction has contributed to the rapid deterioration of several sections of the road. The large potholes have created difficulties for both pedestrians and motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Locals also alleged that the road dividers installed along the stretch have contributed to several serious accidents in the past, leaving several commuters injured and, in some cases, putting their lives at risk. Despite these concerns, residents alleged that adequate attention has not been paid by the concerned authorities and public representatives to ensure the safety of commuters.

Residents have further alleged that the concerned departments, public representatives, and district administration have failed to give adequate attention to the problem.

Also Read: Crater-Filled Hajo–Nalbari Road Puts Thousands of Commuters at Daily Risk, Locals Demand Urgent Overhaul