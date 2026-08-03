Crater-Filled Hajo–Nalbari Road Puts Thousands of Commuters at Daily Risk, Locals Demand Urgent Overhaul

26.5-km stretch from Pakhamela Chowk to Jalukbari riddled with craters

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The deplorable condition of the Hajo–Nalbari Road, a major arterial route connecting several districts of Lower Assam with Guwahati, has become a matter of serious concern. Commuters travelling along the 26.5-kilometre stretch from Pakhamela chowk to Jalukbari are facing severe hardship every day due to extensive potholes, damaged road surfaces, and waterlogged sections.

The road, which serves thousands of daily commuters, including office-goers, students, patients, traders, and public transport vehicles, has deteriorated significantly. Large potholes filled with rainwater have made it difficult for motorists to judge the depth of the craters, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

According to local residents and regular commuters, children, women, senior citizens, and patients are among the worst affected. During the monsoon, most of the damaged portions remain submerged under water, making travel hazardous and leading to frequent minor road accidents.

Locals have alleged that both the Public Works Department (PWD) and elected representatives have failed to address the long-standing issue. They questioned why no visible repair or reconstruction work has been initiated despite the road being declared as State Highway No. 427. Some residents also expressed concern that the inexperience of newly elected Hajo MLA Prakash Das may have contributed to delays in pushing for urgent infrastructure development, although no official response has been issued on the matter.

The Hajo–Nalbari Road is one of the most important transport corridors in Lower Assam, providing vital connectivity between Guwahati and several neighbouring districts. Its poor condition has not only disrupted daily commuting but has also affected the movement of emergency services, commercial vehicles, and public transport.

Residents further pointed out that the lack of adequate medical facilities along the affected stretch worsens the situation whenever accidents occur, making timely treatment difficult for injured victims.

Frustrated by the prolonged neglect, commuters and local residents have appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the Public Works Department, to intervene immediately and ensure comprehensive repair of the road. They stressed that temporary patchwork would not solve the problem and demanded a permanent reconstruction of the damaged stretch to ensure safe and smooth travel for the public.

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