Assam: Cholera Outbreak in Dibrugarh Tea Gardens: 7 Dead, Containment Zones Imposed

DIBRUGARH: A severe outbreak of cholera and diarrhea has been reported in the tea garden areas of Duliajan and Chabua in Dibrugarh district, prompting urgent health interventions. The district administration has declared containment zones and launched sanitation and medical response measures.
The outbreak has claimed two lives, including a minor in Duliajan's Gajalbasti. At least 17 others are under treatment, with several admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Adarsh Hospital. Health teams have begun door-to-door medicine distribution, rapid check-ups, and hygiene awareness campaigns. Fire service vehicles have been deployed for large-scale disinfection. Public gatherings and the open sale of goods have been temporarily banned to contain the spread.
In the Chabua tea estate, five deaths have been reported in the past ten days from severe gastrointestinal illnesses. Water tests confirmed contamination, with both diarrhea and cholera detected. Currently, 12 patients are under treatment for diarrhea and one for cholera at Tengakhat Hospital.
The affected estate has been sealed off with bamboo barricades and declared a containment zone for a period of three days. The Health Department has urged residents to maintain strict hygiene, avoid unsafe water, and seek immediate medical attention at the first sign of symptoms.
Meanwhile, in response to a confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at Gahia village under the Sarukshetri Development Block, Barpeta, District Magistrate (In-charge) Diganta Baisbya, ACS, earlier in May, has invoked Section 16 of the Assam Epidemic Disease Act, 2023, to issue urgent prohibitory orders aimed at containing the deadly infection.
