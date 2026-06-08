Assam: Chutia students’ body felicitates 131 students in Bokakhat

A Correspondent

Bokahat: The Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Chutia Students’ Association today felicitated meritorious students who excelled in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations at a programme held at Sadhani Bhawan in Bokakhat.

The felicitation meeting was presided over by Montu Saikia, president of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Chutia Students’ Association, and was inaugurated by Prashanta Saikia, vice principal of JDSG College, Bokakhat.

Distinguished guests who addressed the gathering included journalists Bhabananda Kalita and Bubul Dutta, as well as Subarna Saikia Bordoloi, adviser of the All Assam Writers’ Association. Teacher Aravinda Saikia delivered the keynote address.

Among those present as honoured guests were Asim Bora; Rudra Chettri; ATSA Secretary Kishan Chettri; Chandra Prabha Saikia, President of the Chutia Jati Mahila Sanmilan; and Jatin Saikia, Secretary of the Deori Chutia Sahitya Sabha, along with Bipul Bora, Pranjal Bharali, Bodheswari Bora, Deep Hazarika, Atul Hazarika, Uttam Saikia, Sanjib Saikia and others. A total of 131 meritorious students were felicitated at the event, including 68 students from the HSLC examination and 63 students from the Higher Secondary final examination.

Jutika Bora, who secured the highest marks among students of the Chutia community in the Bokakhat subdivision in the HSLC examination, was presented the Annada Saikia Memorial Award.

Similarly, Aastha Baruah, who secured the highest marks among students of the Chutia community in the Higher Secondary final examination in the Bokakhat subdivision, was honoured with the Bhavesh Saikia Memorial Award.

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