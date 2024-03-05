Assam: ECI Team on 2-Day Visit To Review Poll Preparedness

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Assam for a two-day visit to review poll preparedness in the state.

The ECI team will meet with officials, political parties, and organizations to gather feedback on the forthcoming national election.

The team is also slated to discuss the security arrangements with the state police.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that he along with the Chief Secretary would urge the ECI to hold Lok Sabha polls before Rongali Bihu which will be celebrated from April 14, 2024.