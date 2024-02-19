Assam CID Summons Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders in Nyay Yatra Case

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party officials for allegedly destroying public properties during the Nyay Yatra.

According to the summons, the CID has instructed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi, and Debabrata Saikia to present themselves at the CID police station in Guwahati.

Additionally, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Ramen Kumar Sharma have also been summoned.

The CID has also mandated that the Congress leaders must appear before them on February 23. Failure to do so could result in their arrest under section 41A(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).