Assam CID Summons Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders in Nyay Yatra Case

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party officials for allegedly destroying public properties during the Nyay Yatra.
According to the summons, the CID has instructed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi, and Debabrata Saikia to present themselves at the CID police station in Guwahati.
Additionally, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Ramen Kumar Sharma have also been summoned.
The CID has also mandated that the Congress leaders must appear before them on February 23. Failure to do so could result in their arrest under section 41A(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
"…. it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances for you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before me at 11:30 AM on 23/02/2024 at CID police Station, Ulubali, Guwahati," reads the notice from Kaikhoseh Simte, Inspector of Police, CID, Guwahati.
The officials are anticipated to promptly acknowledge the summons and collaborate with the ongoing investigation.
Earlier in January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that an FIR had been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others for allegedly damaging public property during the Nyay Yatra in Assam.
The incident occurred during a clash between police and Congress workers in Guwahati, Assam, as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi was prevented from entering Guwahati during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, prompting protests from party members who broke barricades and chanted slogans.
Police resorted to the use of force to halt the Congress workers, who had erected barricades at two locations to block the Yatra from entering the city limits.
