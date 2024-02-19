Nagaland Assembly Speaker Rejects Disqualification Bid Against 7 NCP MLAs

KOHIMA: After the Election Commission of India recognized Ajit Pawar as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) speaker Sharingain Longkumer rejected a disqualification petition filed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP against the party's seven MLAs in Nagaland
On August 30, 2023, Hemant Takle, the national general secretary of Sharad Pawar's NCP, lodged a disqualification petition, alleging that the seven MLAs had participated in activities contrary to the party's interests. These legislators had declared their backing for Ajit Pawar's faction.
Longkumer stated that supporting Ajit Pawar's NCP faction does not amount to anti-party actions, nor does it indicate a voluntary renouncement of party affiliation.
In his ruling on Friday, Speaker Longkumer observed that the disqualification petition regarding the NCP MLAs had been unresolved for over five months. The Election Commission's decision, received on February 6, favored the Ajit Pawar faction in the election symbol dispute.
After reviewing the facts and the Election Commission of India's decision, speaker Longkumer determined that the seven NCP MLAs could not be disqualified under Para 2(1) a of the Tenth Schedule. As a result, he dismissed the petition.
The seven NCP MLAs named in the petition are Namri Nchang, Picto Shohe, P Longon, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe, S Toiho Yeptho, Y Mankhao Konyak, and A Pongshi Phom.
These legislators had declared their loyalty to Ajit Pawar's faction in July of the preceding year, aligning themselves with his leadership.
The ruling highlights the intricacies within the NCP and the internal power struggles that have unfolded within the party's leadership.
Following the Election Commission's acknowledgment of Ajit Pawar as the rightful leader, the dynamics within the NCP have experienced notable changes, resulting in political repercussions in states like Nagaland.
Even though the disqualification petition was rejected, the underlying tensions within the NCP continue. The Nagaland Assembly Speaker's ruling emphasizes the complexities of managing intra-party conflicts and the legal interpretations related to such disputes.
