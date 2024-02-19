Nagaland Assembly Speaker Rejects Disqualification Bid Against 7 NCP MLAs

KOHIMA: After the Election Commission of India recognized Ajit Pawar as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) speaker Sharingain Longkumer rejected a disqualification petition filed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP against the party's seven MLAs in Nagaland

On August 30, 2023, Hemant Takle, the national general secretary of Sharad Pawar's NCP, lodged a disqualification petition, alleging that the seven MLAs had participated in activities contrary to the party's interests. These legislators had declared their backing for Ajit Pawar's faction.

Longkumer stated that supporting Ajit Pawar's NCP faction does not amount to anti-party actions, nor does it indicate a voluntary renouncement of party affiliation.