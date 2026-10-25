Assam News

Assam: CISF personnel Gubin Bora succumbs to injuries in Morigaon

Gubin Bora, a personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), passed away on Saturday after battling injuries sustained in a major road accident last year.
CISF personnel Gubin Bora
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A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Gubin Bora, a personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), passed away on Saturday after battling injuries sustained in a major road accident last year. He was 59. A resident of Jagi-Dayangialgaon under the Jagiroad co-district, Bora had been undergoing treatment since surviving a devastating road accident at Nellie in July 2025. Before the accident, Bora was serving with the CISF and was posted at the Bongaigaon Oil Refinery. Despite prolonged medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. His mortal remains were accorded full military honours by fellow CISF personnel, who paid their final respects in a solemn farewell ceremony. Bora is survived by his wife, two daughters, and other relatives.

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