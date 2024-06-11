Assam: Citizens Protest Merger of RN Brahma Civil Hospital with KMCH, Demand Retention and Upgradation

KOKRAJHAR: The citizens’ protest opposing the merger of RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar with Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), Besorgaon, became larger and more strident on its fifth day on Monday. The indefinite protest in front of RN Brahma Civil Hospital in the heart of Kokrajhar town by protesting citizens was joined by various student organizations and headmen from villages nearby.

Former cabinet minister Pramila Rani Brahma, former BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyari, Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) working president DD Narzary, All Assam Tribal Students Union (AATSU) president Hareswar Brahma and a lare number of public-spirited citizens took part in day 5 of the protest. They signed a memorandum submitted to the Governor of Assam through the Kokrajhar District Commissioner, opposing the merger of RN Brahma Civil Hospital with KMCH and continuation of its services for the people.

In the memorandum, the signatories expressed their dismay at the State government’s move to merge RN Brahma Civil Hospital with KMCH, and demanded that the government should stop the shifting of this premier civil hospital from the heart of Kokrajhar town. They said the citizens of Kokrajhar do not want closure of RN Brahma Civil Hospital,rather it should continue in its existing location. They said they were against the transfer and moving of important medical departments of RN Brahma Civil Hospital like ENT, Eye, Dental, Psychiatric, Physiotherapy, Gynaecology, Orthopaedic, Paediatric, Surgery, Dermatology, Blood Bank, Special Newborn Unit and equipment of the civil hospital to KMCH. Since KMCH is a new medical college and hospital, the government should install new equipment and appoint new doctors, nurses, para-medicos and other staff. The government’s move to run the KMCH with old equipment and existing medical staff of RN Brahma Civil Hospital is a matter of shame, the memorandum stated. It is to be mentioned that as many as five departments of the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, and a number of its doctors and staff have been shifted to KMCH on June 6.

The memorandum further stated that the Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital has a historical significance as it was the first ever civil hospital built in the heart of Kokrajhar town after Independence and named after Late Rupnath Brahma who was a poet, a great tribal politician, and a cabinet minister of Assam. Both RN Brahma Civil Hospital and KMCH are separate government entitities, one is a civil hospital visited by the majority and marginalized section of Kokrajhar district for treatment of serious or emergency cases at subsidized expense, while on the other hand, KMCH is a newly inaugurated institution for medical students built to provide higher medical facilities with a completely new and separate government budget for new infrastructure, medical equipment and advanced medical facilities. Therefore, bringing old medical equipment and facilities from a long-established civil hospital may result in a scam due to misappropriation of government funds. The memorandum emphasized that for the better health and welfare of the people of Kokrajhar district, more hospitals are needed with facilities for better treatment as well as more scope for employment of locals.

The memorandum urged the Governor of Assam to halt the transfer of medical departments, staff and medical equipment of Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital to KMCH at any cost; to direct the upgradation of RN Brahma Civil Hospital with better infrastructure equipment and health facilities; to procure new equipment along with latest and advanced medical facilities and recruitment of new doctors and medical staff. It further reminded that Late Rupnath Brahma was the first cabinet minister from the Bodo community and the civil hospital built in his name has a historical significance for the society. Hence, any policy of the government in this regard should not harm the sentiments of the local people.

Meanwhile, Ukhil Mashahary, BTC Executive Member, in a separate press meet held at the BTC Secretariat on Monday, said there is no proposal to close down the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, but a section of people have been trying to politicize the issue. He said KMCH has been equipped with modern equipment and has all facilities for medical treatment. KMCH has 91 doctors and medical staff along with required facilities and it is being run as per the norms laid down by the medical authority. He called upon the protesters to discuss with the government for an amicable solution instead of joining and instigating protest programmes.

