All India Democratic Students Organisation unit in Lakhimpur district protests against NEET- UG exam scandal

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur District Committee of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a protest in Lakhimpur against the alleged corruption raised regarding the result of the NEET- UG Entrance Examination.

The organization initiated the agitation programme as a part of nationwide “Protest Day”, which was called to observe by the AIDSO national level committee. Lakhimpur District Committee staged the protest in front of the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH). By initiating the demonstration Lakhimpur AIDSO demanded the government to launch a probe into the alleged corruption and to punish the corrupt, to hold the said examination by the government itself instead of NTA. During the course of the demonstration, though the organization sought to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the LMCH Principal, he refused to take it. The organization slammed the LMCH Principal for the alleged “non-democratic attitude”. Later the organization submitted the memorandum through the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur.

In the memorandum the Lakhimpur District Committee of AIDSO said, “The announcement of NEET UG 2024 results on June 4 have become highly controversial! The transparency in awarding of marks and declaration of these results are being questioned by students and parents. If awarding of marks as prescribed in the prospectus of NEET UG examination were duly followed, it’s obvious that the scores of a good number of students will not tally with actual marks obtained by them. To justify this erratic evaluation, the NTA (National Testing Agency) has given a peculiar explanation of giving grace marks to some students, but the basis of awarding grace marks is completely vague and arbitrary. The effect of this is, that 67 students became toppers and got cent per cent marks! The credibility and integrity of the NTA & examinations are under question! Further, it is also noted that some students who appeared from the same centres got the same marks! Besides, there are also allegations that the question papers were leaked before the exams! It’s deplorable that this was not properly investigated and no necessary action was taken! It’s heartbreaking that some students have also committed suicide due to the unexpectedly bad result! Finally, while the NEET UG results were scheduled for June 14, why was it hurriedly declared on the very day the parliament election results were declared? So, it’s obvious that there is a big scam in the announcement of NEET UG 2024 results.”

“The time tested state-wise Joint Entrance Exams (CET, EMCET, etc) were undemocratically abolished and instead the all India NEET-UG exam was unilaterally imposed on the entire country. While protesting this we categorically warned that without punishing the corrupt and eliminating the cause of corruption, another centralised exam will only result in all-out centralization of corruption. Our concerns have been vindicated today. The argument that the centralized exams will increase the standard & quality of medical education has been virtually shattered. So, when the credibility & integrity of the NEET exam is at stake, the questions are also being raised about the purpose of introducing NEET UG. Was this decision an honest one or was taken to promote coaching industries? Due to the corrupt government policy of strengthening commercialization of the entire exam system, the whole system of medical entrance examination is now going to collapse and the victims are the innocent students. The quality and standard of medical education and health care system is being seriously jeopardized,” the same memorandum added. Under such circumstances, Lakhimpur District Committee of AIDSO demanded the government at the centre to launch an impartial judicial inquiry on the NEET UG examination scam and give exemplary punishment to the guilty, to form a committee of educational experts to study the problems concerning NEET and heed to the demand of revoking national level entrance test. The organization added that the NTA should not conduct NEET exam and the government should take the responsibility of conducting it.

Also Read: Assam: Annual distribution ceremony of Zakat and Imdad held in Dibrugarh

Also watch: