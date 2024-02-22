Assam: Class 12 Student Allegedly Takes His Life on Eve of CBSE Board Exams

ASSAM: A Class 12 student from a city private school in Guwahati has reportedly ended his life ahead of his exams. The incident at a building in the area Chandan Nagar which has shocked the locality, leaving disbelief and grief in the minds of the people.

As per the initial reports, the student, who is known for his brilliant academic performance and had secured 5th position in the Class 10 CBSC final examination nationwide used to live in a room with a caregiver and hence the incident has came as a matter of shock to his loved one. The caretaker with the help of the security staff reached the building to get access of the room. To much grief and tragic end finally they encountered the dreadful sight in the morning where the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan revoking the heartbreaking evidence of a tragic sequence of events.

The situation was later on reported to the nearby Dispur police resulting swift response from law enforcement agencies. A team of officials reached had the spot and initiated necessary measures and shifted the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for further postmortem. As the society grapples with an incomprehensible loss, a heartbreaking story has emerged. Officials further reported to have recovered a suicide note from the room, revealing the student’s inner turmoil, pressure and it revealed the tragic circumstances surrounding his untimely death of the child. This fateful incident has ignited in the minds of people special discussions about mental health support in the current as of digital media and the immense pressure on the students during exams. As families, well-wishers friends and teachers mourn the loss of promising young lives, it is a constant reminder of the sheer need for compassion and understanding to improve mental health resources in and across communities.

