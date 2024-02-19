Guwahati: Restrictions in MG Road for New Flyover Construction; Inauguration by Month-end

GUWAHATI: Due to a new flyover being built on MG Road at Bhoothnath & Machkhowa, Guwahati's Public Works Department informed that it will be partially closed. This exciting overpass is set to open by the end of the month. It will make driving between Guwahati and North Guwahati faster and easier.
The Guwahati Traffic Police want everyone to know that to get this done, we need to change some things. Starting tonight, they'll move traffic a bit, causing some traffic jams. Certain parts of the main road might be busy.
They've even made a plan for the east and west rotaries to tweak them to help traffic flow. If you usually drive these parts, better check out other roads to avoid the hustle and bustle.
This overpass is just another piece of the bigger puzzle of improving our infrastructure. It all started when Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed the first stone in February 2019. This project will build Assam's first fancy six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River. It's going to connect Guwahati and North Guwahati.
Some sources confirmed that a six-lane road addition is in the works. It will stretch from the bridge's end in North Guwahati to the National Highway in Gauripur, Kamrup district. Once finished, it will make the drive between Guwahati and Gauripur super quick - down from an hour to 10 minutes.
The new bridge aims to solve two problems: reducing lengthy travel times and clearing up traffic in busy spots, including Jalukbari, Maligaon, and Adabari. PWD's team believes this plan will do more than just help Guwahati—it's bound to upgrade transportation throughout North Assam.
As we start building and set up traffic rules, public support is key. There might be some hassle in the short run. Commuters will have to think of better connectivity and shorter travel times for folks living in, and commuting to, Guwahati.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: