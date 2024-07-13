Assam: Class IX Student Pens Down Book on Wildlife Conservation

Biswanath: A book launch event was organised recently in the Biswanath district of Assam. The especially of this book on nature conservation is that it has been authored by a young student of Class IX.

A student of Class IX, Pranay Mahanta's book titled, “Wild Wonders of Bihali Wildlife Sanctuary" was recently released. A solemn book launch meeting was held at Biswanath Chariali under the initiative of Nature's Wildlife The meeting was presided over by Jiten Bhagwati, a prominent social activist and educator, and featured an address by Ripunjoy Bordoloi, an acclaimed science activist and recipient of the State Award for environmental advocacy.

It has been mentioned that through diligent effort, study, and meticulous data analysis, Pranay Mahanta, a ninth-grade student, has authored a book exploring topics including biodiversity and the significance of the Bihali forest area. The event was graced by the presence of Khirdhar Barua, a renowned science writer and recipient of national awards for popularizing science, who unveiled the book.

Pranay Mahanta, a student at Morning Star Senior Secondary School, Gohpur and author of the book “Wild Wonders of Bihali Wildlife Sanctuary", spoke about the forests in Bihali, biodiversity conservation, and his passion for forests since childhood, with guidance from his father, Gokul Mahanta, and support from activists of Nature's Wildlife. Khirdhar Barua praised Pranay Mahanta for capturing photos and information about rare creatures in the Bihali area with his camera.

Describing his experiences as an environmental activist, author Mahanta highlighted his journey to nature since his childhood days. He narrated how he was fascinated by nature while roaming around the Behali RF (then) with the members of the NGO. The book has given an account of the available flora and fauna of Behali Wildlife Sanctuary situated in the Biswanath district which falls under the Indo-Burma hotspot which is the largest among the world’s 36 hotspots, covering a total area of 23,73,000 square kilometres.