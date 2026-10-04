Assam: Clay-laden dumpers leave roads dusty in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Overloaded dumpers carrying ordinary clay from mining sites are reportedly causing serious problems for road users, with clay frequently falling onto roads during transportation at night in Pathsala under Bajali district. The spilt clay is contributing to road dust, making roads dirty and potentially slippery, particularly during wet weather. Commuters and pedestrians have also raised concerns over road safety due to the movement of heavily loaded dumpers.

The continuous accumulation of clay and dust on roads may affect road surfaces and create difficulties for two-wheeler riders. Residents have also expressed concern that increased dust could cause discomfort for people with asthma, allergies, and other respiratory or eye-related conditions. Residents have urged the Forest Department and other concerned authorities to verify the sources of the clay being transported from mining sites and check whether the vehicles are carrying the necessary permits and documents like ECC. Residents and commuters have also called for clay-carrying dumpers to be properly covered and loaded within permissible limits. They have sought regular checks on overloaded vehicles and action against unsafe transportation practices to reduce road dust and improve road safety in the area.

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