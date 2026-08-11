Assam News

Assam: Cleanliness drive by Bokakhat municipality and sub-divisional administration

Ahead of the upcoming 80th Independence Day, a cleanliness drive was organised in Bokakhat town on Sunday by the Bokakhat Municipality, in collaboration with the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration.
Cleanliness drive
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A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ahead of the upcoming 80th Independence Day, a cleanliness drive was organised in Bokakhat town on Sunday by the Bokakhat Municipality, in collaboration with the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration. The campaign was conducted with the key message of building a 'Clean Bokakhat, Green Bokakhat and Healthy Bokakhat' in a town that has recently been affected by artificial flooding.

As part of the drive, various areas under the jurisdiction of Bokakhat Municipality, public places, and surrounding areas were cleaned. However, no special cleanliness programme was seen in the flood-affected wards, while several parts of the town continue to remain muddy and unclean.

Also Read: Assam: Cleanliness Drive Held Along Mahur River to Restore Riverbank

Cleanliness drive
Bokakhat Municipality
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