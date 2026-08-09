Assam News

Assam: Cleanliness Drive Held Along Mahur River to Restore Riverbank

Mahur Municipal Board and Baiglai Youth Club launch cleanliness drive along Mahur river, urging collective efforts to prevent waste dumping.
Mahur River
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A cleanliness drive was organised along the Mahur river here on Saturday with a joint initiative of the Mahur Municipal Board and Baiglai Youth Club, Mahur, as part of an effort to protect and restore the river and its surroundings. Members of Baiglai Youth Club, along with the Chairman of the Mahur Municipal Board, Babul Kemprai, took part in the cleanliness drive. The participants cleaned the riverbank and highlighted the need for collective efforts to prevent the dumping of garbage and other waste into the river.

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Cleanliness drive
Mahur River
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