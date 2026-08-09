Assam: Cleanliness Drive Held Along Mahur River to Restore Riverbank

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A cleanliness drive was organised along the Mahur river here on Saturday with a joint initiative of the Mahur Municipal Board and Baiglai Youth Club, Mahur, as part of an effort to protect and restore the river and its surroundings. Members of Baiglai Youth Club, along with the Chairman of the Mahur Municipal Board, Babul Kemprai, took part in the cleanliness drive. The participants cleaned the riverbank and highlighted the need for collective efforts to prevent the dumping of garbage and other waste into the river.

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