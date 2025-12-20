Assam: Cleanliness Drive held at Itakhola in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A cleanliness drive, under the aegis of the Eco Club of PM SHRI Dekorai HS School, was organized in Itakhola market centre to spread the message of a clean and green environment on Friday. The initiative was taken as a part of Swachhata Pakhwada Activity, a flagship programme of PM SHRI Schools. Students, NCC cadets along with several teachers participated in the programme, led by Pradip Das, Chairman of the students’ union.

