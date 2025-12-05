Dibrugarh’s ‘Swachh Gali’ Drive Blends Cleanliness With Public Art

Dibrugarh: A sweeping cleanliness and beautification campaign is reshaping Dibrugarh, driven by the vision of making it one of India’s cleanest and most aesthetically vibrant cities. With Dibrugarh emerging as Assam’s projected second capital after Guwahati, the city aims to emulate the benchmark set by Indore, India’s cleanest city for eight consecutive years.

The “Swachh Gali” (clean neighbourhood) drive, led by Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra and DMC Commissioner Jay Vikas, has gained remarkable momentum across multiple wards. The initiative involves not just cleaning but transforming public spaces through art, community involvement, and behavioural awareness.