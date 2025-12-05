Dibrugarh’s ‘Swachh Gali’ Drive Blends Cleanliness With Public Art

Dibrugarh: A sweeping cleanliness and beautification campaign is reshaping Dibrugarh, driven by the vision of making it one of India’s cleanest and most aesthetically vibrant cities. With Dibrugarh emerging as Assam’s projected second capital after Guwahati, the city aims to emulate the benchmark set by Indore, India’s cleanest city for eight consecutive years.
The “Swachh Gali” (clean neighbourhood) drive, led by Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra and DMC Commissioner Jay Vikas, has gained remarkable momentum across multiple wards. The initiative involves not just cleaning but transforming public spaces through art, community involvement, and behavioural awareness.
In Wards 11 and 13, especially Masterpara and Hare Krishna Path, residents teamed up with the Shrishti NGO, Dibrugarh University interns, and local councillors to convert dull lane walls into vibrant murals. These include cleanliness-themed artwork and a striking tribute to Assamese icon Zubeen Garg. Swachhata-themed tree paintings in Ward 11 further promote green awareness.
“Our goal is to transform Dibrugarh into a city of extraordinary cleanliness and beauty, setting a new national benchmark,” Mayor Patra said.
Residents of Wards 13 and 14 also launched spontaneous weekend clean-up drives, while a major plog-run and cleanliness campaign reclaimed the Jyotinagar–Dr Siba Baruah Path stretch, long affected by littering.
To drive behavioural change, a “Swachh Varta” awareness session at Nandeshwar Chakraborty High School educated students on waste segregation and responsible disposal.
Local resident Rajlakshmi Saikia said, “These murals inspire us. It feels like a genuine people’s movement.”