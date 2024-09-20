Assam: Closure of 1710 vernacular medium government primary schools opposed in Lakhimpur District

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur District Committee of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner of the district on Wednesday protesting against the closure of 1710 vernacular medium government primary schools in the state on the grounds of lack of adequate amount of students.

Earlier, 9,000 public sector schools in the state had been closed and the government had announced plans to close 11,000 more schools after closing 9,000 schools. “This process shows that the government is gradually abolishing all public sector schools and moving towards overall privatization and commercialization of education system,” Lakhimpur AIDSO said in a statement regarding the issue.

“We have noticed that the government has introduced automatic promotion system in the vernacular medium government schools by abolishing pass-fail system from Class I to Class VIII to degrade the quality of students. The government is not making due arrangements for teaching English with emphasis from Class I and to recruit the required number of teachers in the vernacular medium schools but keeping the teachers busy with extra-curricular activities. As a result, the quality of education in public schools has inevitably deteriorated. And naturally, every parent with minimum means has lost confidence in the low quality government schools and is enrolling their children in private schools despite high fees. This is the way the number of students in government schools is declining, and the state government is using this as an excuse to launch a school closure campaign,” Lakhimpur AIDSO further said in a statement.

“We strongly oppose and condemn the government’s intention and action of closing down schools instead of taking measures to improve the quality of education in public education system in order to continue educational opportunities among the poor, lower middle and middle class people,” the statement added.

Lakhimpur AIDSO demanded the State government to reintroduce the pass-fail system up to Class VIII in government schools, teach English with emphasis from Class I, recruit the required number of trained teachers in schools, stop teachers from engaging in non-educational activities and improve school infrastructure. The organization has warned of an intensified democratic movement in the coming days if the demands are not fulfilled.

