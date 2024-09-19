New Guardian Minister Bimal Bora Holds First Review Meeting with Tinsukia Officials and Stakeholders

TINSUKIA: The newly-appointed Guardian Minister of Tinsukia district Bimal Bora held first review meeting at DC conference hall on Wednesday with all MLAs, departmental officers and representatives of ethnic student organisations, chairmans of municipalities in the district.

The minister said Tinsukia is industrially advanced and stressed the need to maintain a peaceful and agitation-free environment in the district. He urged all parties and organizations to create peaceful environment for development. The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Swapneel Paul who briefed on the important progress achieved and problems in the developmental works in the district during the past period. He hoped that the development of the district would gain further momentum under the leadership of the minister. The meeting was attended by Labour Minister and Tinsukia MLA Sanjoy Kishan, Sadiya MLA Balin Chetia, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan and others.

