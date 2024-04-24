Assam CM Announced Ambitious Infrastructure Plans and Education Initiatives During Campaign Rally

GUWAHATI: In a charged atmosphere at Lahorighat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a plan He addressed infrastructure development and educational empowerment during the campaign rally. His address had a promise of progress and connectivity. The focus was on improving the socio-economic state landscape.

Sarma made several announcements. One of them was promising a bridge. It would span across Morigaon and Darrang districts. This move has aim of increasing connectivity. It also is to facilitate smooth transportation between two regions. The proposed bridge has the expectation to reduce travel time. In addition, it should enhance accessibility. This is for residents and commuters.

Apart from the bridge project, Sarma has more plans. He revealed plans for the Dhing-Bhuragaon road project. The project is to commence in the next six months. This initiative is a potentially transformative step. It is in the field of infrastructure development. It promises improved connectivity and accessibility. This is for communities living along the route.

Sarma understood the role of education in socio-economic progress. He declared free admission. This was for successful candidates of the High School Leaving Certificate examination. This initiative wants to remove financial stress. This initiative wants to promote access to higher education. This enables them to follow their academic dreams.

Earlier, Sarma aimed at the opposition, especially Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi. Sarma said Bordoloi had neglected the development needs. These were the needs of Lahorighat and surrounding areas. Sarma labeled him a 'Suitcase MP'. Bordoloi only appears during elections and fails to address people's concerns.

Campaign rally was a platform for Sarma. He reaffirmed BJP's commitment to development. He reaffirmed the commitment to progress in Assam. His announcements aligned with the party's agenda. The party wants to promote connectivity. The party wants to develop infrastructure. The party wants to empower through education. All these to address the evolving needs of the state.

Sarma made biting remarks against Bordoloi. This highlighted political nuances in the game. The BJP is looking to strengthen its place. Elections are coming up. Sarma made promises of infrastructure projects. He also offered educational initiatives. This happened at Sarma's campaign rally at Lahorighat. The tone was set for the BJP's agenda. It is positioning development at the forefront of its electoral story.