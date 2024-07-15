Assam CM Announces Major Employment Milestone at Education Department Event

GUWAHATI: At a significant event marking the distribution of appointment letters to new recruits in the Education department, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major milestone achieved by the BJP government. Speaking at the ceremony, CM Sarma revealed that since assuming office, the state government has facilitated employment for 97,454 individuals.

"In our tenure, 97,454 individuals have secured government jobs," stated Chief Minister Sarma. He emphasized the government's commitment to merit-based appointments aimed at eliminating corruption in recruitment processes. "Previously, government jobs were often secured through bribery. Now, our emphasis on merit ensures transparency and equal opportunity," he added.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in empowering Assam's youth and their families, noting a renewed interest in education and career aspirations among students aspiring for government positions. "The increase in government jobs has not only bolstered employment but also encouraged a shift towards education-focused ambitions," he said.

Highlighting the broader impact of recruitment in the education sector, Chief Minister Sarma stressed its role in societal development, including cultural and extracurricular activities benefiting students. "Recruitment of teachers and professors enhances educational standards and enriches student life through activities like NCC, fostering holistic development," he said.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma underscored the state’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship among students, particularly in engineering colleges. "Encouraging startups like Ola, Uber, and Zomato among students is pivotal for economic growth," he noted, highlighting the potential for innovation and job creation.

Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the newly appointed recruits and reaffirmed the government's commitment to further expanding employment opportunities. "Our goal is to provide jobs to 150,000 youths in Assam, ensuring a brighter future for our state," he said.

This milestone reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the educational and economic landscape of Assam. The emphasis on merit-based recruitment and support for entrepreneurial ventures showcases a multifaceted approach to development, aiming not only at immediate job creation but also at long-term societal benefits.

With the promise of more opportunities on the horizon, the Chief Minister’s announcement is a significant step towards fulfilling the aspirations of Assam’s youth, marking a new chapter in the state’s progress and development.