Manipur: Five Members of Banned KCP Group Arrested in Kakching District

IMPHAL: In significant operation on Sunday combined security team arrested five active cadres of banned KCP (Nongdren Khomba) group from Kakching Khunou Thingnam Ningthou Leikai in Kakching district Manipur. The Kakching District Police and Commandos conducted the operation. This followed a tip-off about imminent abduction related to extortion activities in area.

Upon receiving intelligence, combined team led by Officer-in-Charge Waikhong. They swiftly moved to location. They successfully intercepted the five individuals. The arrested cadres have been identified as Soibam Lanchanba Meitei (25) from Ningombam Awang Leikai. Soibam Manoj (27) also from Ningombam Awang Leikai. Heisnam Dipak Meitei (39) from Thanga Heisnam Leikai currently residing in Phubala Half Dollar. Nameirakpam Nelson (20) from Haraorou Sabal Leikai. And Nongthombam Leishemba (23) from Kangla Sangonsang Awang Leikai.

During the operation security forces seized several items, including a revolver marked S A CAL 7.65mm with magazine loaded with five live rounds. Another revolver marked Colt Super .38 Autos with magazine also containing five live rounds was seized. They found three Redmi mobile phones K20 A1 and another model. Three camouflage dresses and Bolero vehicle without number plate were also confiscated.

The combined forces' prompt decisive action prevented planned abduction and disrupted extortion activities of KCP (Nongdren Khomba) group. The arrested individuals are currently in custody. A case has been registered at Waikhong Police Station for further investigation. Police are committed to thoroughly probing matter to uncover more details about group's activities and potential accomplices will be identified.

This successful operation highlights ongoing efforts of Manipur police. Security forces combat insurgent activities and maintain law and order in the region. The authorities have urged public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to nearest police station. The safety and security of citizens remain their top priority.

The arrest of these cadres marks significant blow to KCP (Nongdren Khomba) group. Security forces have reiterated their commitment and are focused on eradicating such threats from state. The investigation is expected to shed more light, helping dismantle their network.