Manipur: State Cabinet to Convene Assembly Session on July 31, Announces Key Decisions

IMPHAL: Sapam Ranjan Minister of Health and Family Welfare, DIPR and government spokesperson announced that State Assembly session is set to commence on July 31, 2024. This follows conclusion of previous session on March 5 2024. The announcement came after a State Cabinet meeting. The meeting addressed 43 agenda items. Several significant decisions resulted from this meeting.

Among crucial decisions made, the Cabinet resolved to appoint administrative staff and deploy Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel to newly established districts. The Home Department will manage rationalization of staff and VDF requirements. A new provision allows transfer of VDF personnel.

In legislative arena, Cabinet proposed substantial amendments to existing laws. Revisions to Manipur Private School Registration and Regulation Act of 2017 are on agenda Changes to DMU Act aim to refine process of selecting and determining tenure of Vice-Chancellors. In healthcare, new rules under Manipur Health Service dental regulations are set to be established.

Addressing potential irregularities Cabinet has decided to scrutinize recruitment processes within Directorate of Economics and Statistics. A dedicated committee will investigate any anomalies. Any recruitment deemed irregular will be annulled. Transport Department will launch auctions for fancy vehicle registration numbers through EVAHAN portal. This will enhance transparency and accessibility. Meanwhile, Panchayati Raj Department is set to create new posts to strengthen its administrative framework.

Significant decisions regarding land allocation for airport expansion and other developments were also finalized. This marks a pivotal step towards infrastructure growth in state. Minister Sapam Ranjan highlighted comprehensive nature of Cabinet meeting. He emphasized government's commitment to addressing diverse issues. These issues span education healthcare, administration and infrastructure. Upcoming Assembly session on July 31 2024, is anticipated to be a critical platform. It will discuss and enact these decisions. This reflects government's proactive approach to governance and development.