Assam CM assures to resolve D-Voter issue for Bengali Hindu in 6 months after polls

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised to address the longstanding problem of Doubtful (D) voters among the Bengali-Hindus within six months after the elections.
The CM made the announcement while speaking at a campaign event in Hojai for the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency.
The Chief Minister assured the crowd that his government would take strong action to deal with this controversial issue, which has been a key topic in the state’s political discussions.
CM Sarma, who is also known for speaking his mind, also criticized the opposition Congress party, comparing it to an old currency note that no one wants to use anymore.
He criticised the Congress party, claiming it didn’t keep the peace or promote development when it was in power. He contrasted this with what he sees as the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at both the national and state levels.
Sarma also emphasized his government’s plans for inclusive development, such as creating jobs and improving infrastructure. He also announced the opening of a call center in Dergaon to handle crime reports, showing the government’s dedication to improving public safety and law enforcement.
The term ‘D-voters’ describes people who can’t prove they’re Indian citizens. This concept was first used by Election Commission in 1997 and is specific to Assam.
It has led to many debates and election disputes over time. Official records presented in the state assembly in February showed that there are currently 96,987 D-voters in Assam, highlighting the scale of the problem.
Earlier, CM Sarma addressed a massive rally in Silchar where he assured the same to the people there. He said that his government would ensure protection to the Bengali language as well as the Bengali speaking people of the state.
Without naming the much-debated CAA rules, Sarma said, the D-voter problem that had been plaguing a major section of the Bengali Hindus, would be resolved within six months as all the necessary formalities in Delhi had been completed.
