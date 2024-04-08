Assam CM assures to resolve D-Voter issue for Bengali Hindu in 6 months after polls

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised to address the longstanding problem of Doubtful (D) voters among the Bengali-Hindus within six months after the elections.

The CM made the announcement while speaking at a campaign event in Hojai for the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency.

The Chief Minister assured the crowd that his government would take strong action to deal with this controversial issue, which has been a key topic in the state’s political discussions.