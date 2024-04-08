Assam: Amritpal Singh's Mother Detained Ahead of 'Chetna March'

GUWAHATI: Waris-de-Punjab Amritpal Singh’s mother was arrested on Sunday ahead of a march planned to demand that the radical Sikh preacher be moved from Dibrugarh jail in Assam to a prison in Punjab.

The incident occurred just a day before the ‘Chetna March’ which was supposed to start from Takht Damdama Sahin in Bathinda on April 8.

Balwainder Kaur, Amritpal’s mother, has been remanded to judicial custody, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh.