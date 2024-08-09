Assam Govt Seeks Public Input on Flood Mitigation Strategies Amid Severe Waterlogging in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: To tackle the persistent issue of urban flooding in Guwahati, the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam has established a Technical Committee to review suggestions from the public. This move is part of ongoing efforts to address severe waterlogging problems plaguing the city. This is particularly true following recent heavy rainfall.

The initiative encourages responsible citizens to share their inputs. It offers a broader perspective that the committee can use to develop more effective flood mitigation strategies for Guwahati and its surrounding areas. The committee seeks to incorporate community-driven ideas into its planning process.

Citizens are invited to submit their suggestions via email to suggestionfloodmitigation@gmail.com by August 24, 2024. This call for public input issued by the District Administration of Kamrup Metropolitan District on August 9 2024 underlines importance of collective efforts in tackling the city’s flooding challenges.

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by recent flooding incident in Guwahati. Last Monday an hour of intense rainfall left large parts of city submerged. This highlighted the critical need for robust flood management solutions. The unexpected downpour caused widespread waterlogging. Numerous residents were stranded. They were unable to reach their homes until late at night. The situation was particularly dire for commuters. Many of them were stuck on roads and flyovers. They could not navigate the flooded streets.

One of the most notable incidents occurred on Zoo Road. Vehicles were trapped on top of Shraddhanjali Flyover for hours. The severe flooding below rendered flyover's descent impassable. Drivers had no choice but to wait for water to recede.

The heavy rainfall has also put several areas in Guwahati at risk of further waterlogging which could potentially submerge main roads and disrupt traffic movement. Areas such as Rukminigaon. Juripar. Panjabari. Hatigaon Road among others, are particularly vulnerable. The Guwahati Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid these areas during periods of heavy rainfall. They should follow any traffic diversions or regulations that may be implemented.

For any traffic-related inquiries citizens are encouraged to contact the Traffic Control Room at the provided numbers: +91 361 273 0989, +91 602 617 6755 or +91 690 126 9006. The administration hopes that public engagement and careful planning will help alleviate chronic flooding issues in Guwahati.