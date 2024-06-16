Assam CM Deploys New Battalions to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife During Flood Season

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced series of measures to ensure safety and security of wildlife in Kaziranga National Park during flood season. During meeting at Kaziranga. CM Sarma revealed deployment of three new commando battalions and 600-personnel forest battalion to prevent accidents and poaching.
In effort to protect animals from dangers posed by floods. CM Sarma emphasized critical need for enhanced vigilance. "We are deploying three new commando battalions. To ensure no animals are killed in accidents while crossing national highway and to thwart any poachers taking advantage of the flood situation" he stated. Around 600 personnel from new forest battalion will be stationed in park.
Addressing issue of land erosion in park CM Sarma noted significant loss of forest land due to swift flow of river water. He announced formation of joint task force comprising experts from Forest Department, Water Resources Department and Kaziranga National Park. This team will study erosion phenomenon and recommend remedial steps within 45 days.
"Based on their recommendations, the government will take appropriate steps to address menace of soil erosion in park" Sarma assured. To bolster park's security further, 20 marine engine boats will be introduced. Help forest department monitor and protect park from poachers. Additionally, successful eviction of illegal encroachments in Bura Chapori area has led to return of animals.
The meeting addressed rise in tourist inflow to Kaziranga National Park. It saw 327000 visitors last season. In light of this Sarma directed Forest Department to create video documentary showcasing the unique features of Kaziranga and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Assam to enhance tourist information and engagement.
The meeting was attended by key officials, included were Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Social Welfare Minister Ajanata Neog. Others attended were Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta. Additionally Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota was present along with other senior government officers.
The initiatives outlined by CM Sarma underscore Assam government's commitment. To preserving the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park ensuring safety and security of its wildlife amidst the challenges posed by the flood season.
