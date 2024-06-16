Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Rs 25 Crore New Judicial Court Building in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: The newly-constructed judicial court building at Bishnu Nagar in Sivasagar town was formally inaugurated on Saturday. The court building which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 25 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

In his address, the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court congratulated all the advocates of the Bar Association of Sivasagar for the new building. The new building will give more impetus to the work of all judicial officers and advocates associated with the legal services, he said.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his speech also congratulated all those involved in the service of justice for this new building. He also urged the advocates to engage with the philosophy of the new Code of Justice and be proactive in serving the people expeditiously.

The Chief Minister also urged the advocates to take steps to ensure that the culprits do not escape in cases involving child marriage and harassment of women.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government has also taken steps to expedite the process of disposal of all kinds of grievances.

Judges of Gauhati High Court Justice Suman Shyam, Justice Devashish Baruah and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu and Jogen Mohan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion

