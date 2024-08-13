Assam CM Distributes Over 1,100 Appointment Letters, Aims to Complete 1 Lakh Jobs

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over significant appointment ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. This event marked another step towards fulfilling the state government’s ambitious employment drive. The ceremony included the distribution of appointment letters to 1127 candidates across two crucial departments: the Department of Public Works and Department of Medical Education and Research.

In a symbolic gesture of the government’s ongoing efforts, 266 appointment letters were handed out for positions in the Department of Public Works. A larger batch of 861 letters was distributed to candidates joining the Department of Medical Education and Research. This latest round of appointments brings total number of jobs filled by Assam government to 99097. This number edges closer to its target of 1 lakh appointments.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma congratulated new appointees. He emphasized the vital role they will play in state's continued development. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing its 1 lakh job pledge by next month. There are plans to fill an additional 50000 positions in near future.

Reflecting on government’s progress Sarma stated, "In 2021 we made promise to recruit 1 lakh individuals. Today, we are on cusp of fulfilling that promise." He also drew attention to recent advancements. These include the resumption of junior engineer appointments. This move aims to resolve long-standing challenges in public works sector.

The Chief Minister did not shy away from addressing existing issues within state's infrastructure. He particularly focused on subpar quality of road construction and maintenance. He cited recent flood damage in Guwahati as prime example of challenges that lie ahead. He called upon newly appointed engineers to tackle these issues with diligence and commitment.

In addition to appointments within public works and medical education departments 812 General Nursing Midwives (GNMs) received their appointment letters during ceremony. This move is expected to significantly ease shortage of nursing staff in Assam. It will further strengthen state’s healthcare infrastructure

Looking ahead, Sarma announced ambitious plans for expanding medical education within state. New medical colleges are slated to be established in Tinsukia. Biswanath, Charaideo and Bongaigaon will see openings. This will increase the total number of medical colleges in Assam to 17 by 2026. This expansion is part of the government's broader strategy to improve access to medical education and healthcare services across the state.