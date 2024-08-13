Meghalaya: Major Repair Work on National Highway 6 in Meghalaya to Begin in September

SHILLONG: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has revealed plans to start major repair and restructuring work on deteriorated National Highway 6 (NH-6) in East Jaiñtia Hills Meghalaya. The work is scheduled to begin in September. This follows monsoon season. It has exacerbated the highway's poor condition.

This announcement follows a recent joint inspection of highway by local authorities. This group included Santa Mary Shylla Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for region Shivansh Awasthi Deputy Commissioner and Giri Prasad, Superintendent of Police. The inspection was prompted by a massive landslide in Kuliang area. The landslide had brought vehicular movement to a complete halt. It left numerous commuters stranded. The landslide underscored urgent need for infrastructure repair on this critical route.

NH-6 serves as vital lifeline for northeastern states of India connecting Assam Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Over the years highway has suffered significant damage due to consistent neglect. The region's challenging terrain makes travel perilous. Heavy rains frequently trigger landslides. The resulting debris and unstable ground conditions have made highway increasingly unsafe for travel. This has led to growing concerns among locals and authorities alike.

In response to landslide and the deteriorating condition of NH-6, NHAI Project Director Aanand Singh Chauhan emphasized urgency of situation. He assured that major repair work is slated to start in September. Interim measures are already being implemented. These include debris clearance and stabilization efforts. They ensure that traffic can continue to flow albeit cautiously. Two excavators have been stationed along most landslide-prone stretches of highway to facilitate these efforts.

The upcoming repair work will focus on restoring highway's structural integrity. It will improve its drainage systems. Reinforcing vulnerable sections is also necessary. These sections are prone to landslides. This comprehensive approach aims to not only repair existing damage but also prevent future incidents. Such incidents could disrupt traffic and endanger lives.

NHAI's announcement has brought some relief to local population. They have been grappling with highway's poor condition for years. However true impact of repair work will only be seen once it commences in September. Until then travelers on NH-6 are advised to remain cautious. They should be prepared for potential delays due to ongoing stabilization efforts.